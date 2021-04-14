Russia's Otkritie to lend Rosatom up to $500 mln for Turkish nuclear plant

Reuters
Russian bank Otkritie, controlled by the central bank, has agreed to provide an up to $500 million loan to a unit of state nuclear corporation Rosatom to finance construction of the Akkuyu nuclear plant in Turkey.

The loan would bear a seven-year maturity, Otkritie said on Wednesday.

The $20 billion project to build four reactors in the Mediterranean province of Mersin is among the largest nuclear new-build projects worldwide and slated to be launched in 2023.

