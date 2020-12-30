Russia's Otkritie bank sells stake in VTB to Trust Bank for $607 mln

Contributors
Maria Kiselyova Reuters
Elena Fabrichnaya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Russia's Otkritie Bank said on Wednesday it had sold a stake in VTB to Trust Bank for 44.6 billion roubles ($607 million). The central bank, which controls both Otkritie and Trust, said last month the VTB stake was not a core asset for Otkritie.

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Otkritie Bank said on Wednesday it had sold a stake in VTB VTBR.MM to Trust Bank for 44.6 billion roubles ($607 million).

The central bank, which controls both Otkritie and Trust, said last month the VTB stake was not a core asset for Otkritie.

($1 = 73.4358 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

((Gabrielle.Tetrault-Farber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters