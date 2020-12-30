Russia's Otkritie bank sells stake in VTB to Trust Bank for $607 mln

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Otkritie Bank said on Wednesday it had sold a stake in VTB VTBR.MM to Trust Bank for 44.6 billion roubles ($607 million).

The central bank, which controls both Otkritie and Trust, said last month the VTB stake was not a core asset for Otkritie.

($1 = 73.4358 roubles)

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Jason Neely)

