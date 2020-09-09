Russia's Otkritie bank raises $400 mln from sale of 3.4% in Polymetal - bookrunner

MOSCOW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Otkritie Bank, a shareholder at Russian gold and silver producer Polymetal POLYP.L, has raised 30.4 billion roubles ($400 million) from sale of 3.4% of Polymetal shares through an accelerated book building, a bookrunner said on Wednesday.

The sale of 16 million shares was priced at 1,900 roubles per share, with a 2.7% discount on the price of Polymetal's shares at the market close in Moscow on Tuesday, it added.

Citi, JP Morgan and UBS arranged the deal.

($1 = 76.2362 roubles)

(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.