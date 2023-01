MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia's O'Key group says 2022 net retail revenue at 200.2 billion roubles ($2.84 billion).

Russia's O'Key group: 2022 total online sales at 6.2 billion roubles($87.88 million).

Russia's O'Key group: q4 net retail revenue at 55.6 billion roubles($788.09 million).

($1 = 70.5500 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters)

