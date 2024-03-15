Russia's oil refinery capacity idled by drone attacks in Q1 seen at 370,500 bpd

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian oil refining capacity shut down in the wake of drone attacks in the first quarter amounts to about 4.6 million metric tons (370,500 barrels per day), or some 7% of the total, Reuters calculations show.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure since the start of the year, hitting numerous large oil refineries in an attempt to cripple Russia's military and curb its army's advances.

The attacks and consequent reduction in refining capacity have pushed up global oil prices O/R. Russia has said the country's crude oil exports are likely to increase due to unplanned maintenance at refineries.

The Lukoil-owned LKOH.MM Volgograd refinery in southern Russia was struck by an aerial attack last month.

The NORSI refinery controlled by Lukoil was hit by a drone this week. It had suffered technical outages in January.

NORSI refines about 15.8 million tons of crude a year, or 5.8% of Russia's total, according to industry sources.

It produces about 4.9 million tons of gasoline, 11% of Russia's total, 6.4% of Russia's diesel fuel, 5.6% of its fuel oil and 7.4% of its aviation fuel, the sources said.

Following is a table of Russia's oil refining capacity idled due to drone attacks:

2024

Total monthly offline capacity

Oil refinery

Daily capacity, 1,000 tons

Unit

Start of outage

Date of restarting

Maintenance status

January

February

March

April

May

June

Novatek-Ust-Luga

9.86

UPGK-2

21.01.24

11.02.24

Completed

108.5

108.5

Novatek-Ust-Luga

9.86

UPGK-1

21.01.24

12.02.24

Completed

108.5

118.3

Tuapse

34.28

CDU

25.01.24

*31.05.24

Ongoing

240.0

994.1

1,062.7

1,028.4

1,062.7

Ilsky

10.29

CDU-6

09.02.24

16.02.24

Completed

82.3

Volgograd

9.11

CDU-5

03.02.24

*31.05.24

Ongoing

246.0

282.4

273.3

282.4

NORSI

25.71

CDU-6

12.03.24

*30.06.24

Ongoing

514.2

771.3

797.0

771.3

Ryazan

11.43

CDU-4

13.03.24

*30.06.24

Ongoing

217.2

342.9

354.3

342.9

Ryazan

23.19

CDU-6

13.03.24

*30.06.24

Ongoing

440.6

695.7

718.9

695.7

Novoshakhtinsk

7.14

CDU-2.5-1

13.03.24

*15.03.24

Ongoing

21.4

Novoshakhtinsk

7.14

CDU-2.5-2

13.03.24

*15.03.24

Ongoing

21.4

Cumulative offline capacity

456.9

1,549.2

2,559.9

3,111.6

3,215.3

1,809.9

* preliminary estimates

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

