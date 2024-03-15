Russia's oil refinery capacity idled by drone attacks in Q1 seen at 370,500 bpd

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russian oil refining capacity shut down in the wake of drone attacks in the first quarter amounts to about 4.6 million metric tons (370,500 barrels per day), or some 7% of the total, Reuters calculations show.
Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian oil infrastructure since the start of the year, hitting numerous large oil refineries in an attempt to cripple Russia's military and curb its army's advances.
The attacks and consequent reduction in refining capacity have pushed up global oil prices O/R. Russia has said the country's crude oil exports are likely to increase due to unplanned maintenance at refineries.
The Lukoil-owned LKOH.MM Volgograd refinery in southern Russia was struck by an aerial attack last month.
The NORSI refinery controlled by Lukoil was hit by a drone this week. It had suffered technical outages in January.
NORSI refines about 15.8 million tons of crude a year, or 5.8% of Russia's total, according to industry sources.
It produces about 4.9 million tons of gasoline, 11% of Russia's total, 6.4% of Russia's diesel fuel, 5.6% of its fuel oil and 7.4% of its aviation fuel, the sources said.
Following is a table of Russia's oil refining capacity idled due to drone attacks:
2024
Total monthly offline capacity
Oil refinery
Daily capacity, 1,000 tons
Unit
Start of outage
Date of restarting
Maintenance status
January
February
March
April
May
June
Novatek-Ust-Luga
9.86
UPGK-2
21.01.24
11.02.24
Completed
108.5
108.5
Novatek-Ust-Luga
9.86
UPGK-1
21.01.24
12.02.24
Completed
108.5
118.3
Tuapse
34.28
CDU
25.01.24
*31.05.24
Ongoing
240.0
994.1
1,062.7
1,028.4
1,062.7
Ilsky
10.29
CDU-6
09.02.24
16.02.24
Completed
82.3
Volgograd
9.11
CDU-5
03.02.24
*31.05.24
Ongoing
246.0
282.4
273.3
282.4
NORSI
25.71
CDU-6
12.03.24
*30.06.24
Ongoing
514.2
771.3
797.0
771.3
Ryazan
11.43
CDU-4
13.03.24
*30.06.24
Ongoing
217.2
342.9
354.3
342.9
Ryazan
23.19
CDU-6
13.03.24
*30.06.24
Ongoing
440.6
695.7
718.9
695.7
Novoshakhtinsk
7.14
CDU-2.5-1
13.03.24
*15.03.24
Ongoing
21.4
Novoshakhtinsk
7.14
CDU-2.5-2
13.03.24
*15.03.24
Ongoing
21.4
Cumulative offline capacity
456.9
1,549.2
2,559.9
3,111.6
3,215.3
1,809.9
* preliminary estimates
(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))
