Russia's oil output seen falling to 527 mln T in 2023 -minister tells Izvestia

Credit: REUTERS/Staff Photographer

September 12, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

MOSCOW, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Russian oil production is seen declining to 527 million tons (10.54 million barrels per day) this year from 535 million in 2022, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told the Izvestia newspaper on Wednesday.

Natural gas output is expected to fall to 642 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023 from 672 bcm in 2022, he added.

