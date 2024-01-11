News & Insights

Russia's oil and gas budget revenue down 24% in 2023 -finance ministry

Credit: REUTERS/Alexey Malgavko

January 11, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Proceeds from oil and gas sales for Russia's federal budget declined by about 24% to 8.822 trillion roubles ($99.4 billion) last year, finance ministry data showed on Thursday, hit by weaker oil prices.

The Russian government had budgeted for federal revenue of 8.939 trillion roubles from oil and gas sales in 2023, or more than 34% of total budget revenue, down from 11.586 trillion roubles in 2022, when oil prices were higher.

($1 = 88.7525 roubles)

