Russia's offline oil refining capacity to jump 44% in Sept -sources, calculations

MOSCOW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity is expected to rise in September by 44% from August to 4.635 million metric tons, industry sources said and Reuters calculations showed on Thursday, as some plants extend maintenance.

A rise in offline refining capacity usually leads to an increase in available crude oil volumes and a boost in exports, which wouldn't fit well with Russia's plans to extend its voluntary oil export cuts until the end of the year to support oil market.

However, Russia expects offline oil refining capacity to decline in October as oil plants wrap up seasonal maintenance.

The projection of idle primary oil refining capacity for September has been revised up by 4.5% from the previous plan of 4.434 million tons owing to changes to the maintenance schedule of refineries.

In August, offline capacity reached 3.228 million tons, up 4.2% from the planned level.

For the January to August period, offline capacity reached 25.8 million tons, down more than 20% year on year, according to Reuters calculations.

