Russia's October oil, gas condensate output rises to 10.84 mln bpd

Contributor
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Published

Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 10.72 million bpd in September, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report citing energy ministry data on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 10.72 million bpd in September, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report citing energy ministry data on Tuesday.

Total oil and gas condensate production was 45.86 million tonnes last month, Interfax reported, versus 43.86 million tonnes in September, which is a day shorter.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((anton.kolodyazhnyy@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters