Russia's October oil, gas condensate output rises to 10.84 mln bpd

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.84 million barrels per day (bpd) in October from 10.72 million bpd in September, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report citing energy ministry data on Tuesday.

Total oil and gas condensate production was 45.86 million tonnes last month, Interfax reported, versus 43.86 million tonnes in September, which is a day shorter.

