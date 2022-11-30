Russia's October GDP down 4.4% y-on-y - economy ministry

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's economy contracted by 4.4% in October on a year-on-year basis, the country's economy ministry said on Wednesday.

It also revised up a previous estimate for September's GDP figures from a 5% year-on-year decline to a drop of 4.5%. It said the construction and agriculture industries were performing well, powered by higher-than-anticipated capital investment, despite headwinds from sanctions and the fallout of the Ukraine war that have pushed the economy into recession.

(Reporting by Reuters, editing by David Ljunggren)

