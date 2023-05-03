News & Insights

Russia's Novorossiisk oil loadings to rise in May

May 03, 2023 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, May 3 (Reuters) - Oil loadings from Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk will rise to 2.82 million tonnes in May from 2.66 million tonnes in the April plan, said two sources familiar with the plan.

On a daily basis Novorossiisk's combined May exports of Urals, Siberian Light and KEBCO oil grades will rise by almost 3% from April, Reuters calculations showed.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman )

