Russia's November oil and gas condensate output rises to 10.9 mln bpd

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

December 28, 2022 — 11:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia's November oil and gas condensate output increased to 10.9 million barrels per day (bpd) from 10.71 million bpd in October, according to Reuters calculations and data published on Wednesday by the Rosstat statistics office.

In tonnes, oil and gas condensate output stood at 44.6 million last month.

Rosstat also said that production of oil excluding gas condensate stood at 40.9 million tonnes last month, compared to 41.6 million tonnes in October, which is a day longer.

Production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) reached 2.8 million tonnes in November, it said, down 0.7% year on year and down 0.5% from October.

LNG production for January to November reached 29.7 million tonnes, up 9.5% from the same period of 2021.

Natural gas output stood at 48.1 billion cubic metres last month, 16.5% less than in November 2021 but up 5.2% from October 2022.

