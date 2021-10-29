Russia's November idle primary oil refining capacity revised up 10.4%

Russia's offline primary oil refining capacity for November was revised up by 10.4% to 2.420 million tonnes, Refinitiv data and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

Expected idled refining capacity for October was little changed from the previous week's forecast at 4.120 million tonnes, the data and Reuters calculations showed.

The revisions follow adjustments to maintenance schedules by several refineries.

