Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia fell 61.6% year-on-year in November, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Tuesday.

The AEB said 46,403 vehicles were sold during the month, compared with more than 120,000 vehicles in November 2021.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

