Russia's Novatek seeks Italian help as strives for Arctic LNG 2

MOSCOW, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Russia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, Novatek NVTK.MM, has asked the Italian government for support, the company said on Tuesday, following a trip to Italy, as it seeks to raise funds for its huge future Arctic LNG 2 plant.

Shareholders in Russia's Novatek this year approved external financing of $11 billion for Arctic LNG 2, which is expected to start production in 2023.

Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson voiced concern last month that the governments of its potential financial partners were not keen on helping the company, which faces resistance in Europe, including from environmental campaigners and green politicians.

"It is important that the Italian government supports their exporters in further growing their business, including through participation of Italian financial institutions in the provision of long-term project financing," Novatek said in a statement issued after its management held meetings in Italy.

More than 70 Italian companies are involved in the implementation of Arctic LNG 2, Novatek said. The total value of orders placed for equipment and services exceeds 1.5 billion euros ($1.74 billion).

In its statement on Tuesday it added that Italian export credit agency SACE and the banks Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI and the Italian state's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti were contributing to the financing of the project.

SACE was not immediately available for a comment. Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.

During the meetings in Italy, Novatek said it also discussed "ongoing and future projects" with oil services companies Nuovo Pignone and Saipem SPMI.MI.

Neither Saipem nor Nuovo Pignone replied immediately to requests for comment.

Novatek said it is also considering other new LNG projects, as well as a gas chemical complex for the production of low-carbon products.

