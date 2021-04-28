Russia's Novatek says Q1 net profit at 65.2 bln rbls after a year-earlier loss

Contributor
Anton Kolodyazhnyy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Novatek, Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit amounted to 65.2 billion roubles ($873.3 million) after a loss of 30.7 billion roubles in the same period of 2020.

By Anton Kolodyazhnyy

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Novatek NVTK.MM, Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit amounted to 65.2 billion roubles ($873.3 million) after a loss of 30.7 billion roubles in the same period of 2020.

Novatek's total revenues and normalized EBITDA, including its share in EBITDA of joint ventures, increased to 244.6 billion roubles and 143.8 billion roubles, or by 32.5% and 42.9%, respectively, as compared to corresponding period in 2020.

($1 = 74.6580 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Anton Kolodyazhnyy, editing by Louise Heavens)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More