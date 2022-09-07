Russia's Novatek says it does not see gas prices falling in 2023 or 2024

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The head of one of Russia's largest gas companies said on Wednesday that high gas prices had become unaffordable and it was important that they come down, but he did not see that happening in the next two years.

Speaking at an economic forum in Russia's Pacific city of Vladivostok, Novatek NVTK.MM CEO Leonid Mikhelson said he did not see gas prices declining in 2023 or 2024 as no new projects were expected to be launched.

He also said the decline of Gazprom's GAZP.MM gas supplies to Europe had been offset by an increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG), including from the United States.

(Reporting by Reuters)

