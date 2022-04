April 21 (Reuters) - Leonid Mikhelson, head of Russia's Novatek NVTK.MM gas producer, said on Thursday that the launch schedule for its Arctic LNG 2 project might change because of challenges it faced in implementing it, the Interfax news agency reported.

The Arctic LNG 2 project was expected to start operations in 2023.

(Reporting by Reuters)

