Russia's Novatek resumes ship-to-ship LNG operations - Kommersant

MOSCOW, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Novatek NVTK.MM, Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) resumed ship-to-ship operations for LNG exports in the Murmansk region, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing data from Kpler.

It said Novatek has not performed the operations, which cut costs thanks to a lesser engagement of expensive Arctic class tankers, since June.

Novatek unloads the LNG from ice-class tankers, which are more costly to use, onto more conventional gas carriers.

Kommersant said Novatek used Arc7 class tanker Nikolay Urvantsev and LNG Dubhe tanker for the operations near the Kildin island in the Murmansk region.

It said LNG Dubhe is moored near the island and is likely to deliver the LNG cargo to China via the Suez Canal.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

