Russia's Novatek plans to use LNG-fuelled bunkering vessels at hubs

Contributor
Natalia Chumakova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

Novatek, Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), plans to use LNG-fuelled bunkering vessels at is hubs to comply with stricter environmental regulations, the company said on Monday.

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Novatek NVTK.MM, Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), plans to use LNG-fuelled bunkering vessels at is hubs to comply with stricter environmental regulations, the company said on Monday.

Novatek is building LNG transhipment hubs in Murmansk, in North Western Russia, as well as in the Pacific peninsula of Kamchatka.

Bunkering vessels are usually fuelled by fuel oil-based blends. New global regulations regarding vessels' engine emissions were introduced in 2020.

According to Novatek, usage of natural gas for fuel leads to cutting emission of nitrogen oxide by 76% and CO2 by 27%, as well as completely blocking the emission of sulphur as a component in soot and sulphur oxide.

LNG is also cheaper than the traditional bunkering fuel.

(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Ed Osmond)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More