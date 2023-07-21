Russia's Novatek plans to start work on Murmansk LNG in a year -TASS

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Novatek NVTK.MM plans to start construction of the Murmansk liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in August 2024, TASS news agency quoted CEO Leonid Mikhelson as saying on Friday.

Russia's largest LNG producer aims to produce 20.4 million tonnes of LNG per year at the site in the northern Murmansk region.

The plant will consist of three production lines with a capacity of 6.8 million tonnes per year each. The first two lines are expected to start production in the end of 2027, while the third is scheduled to start operations in 2029.

Novatek is also constructing the Arctic LNG 2 plant. Its first line, or train, is expected to start production in the first quarter of 2024.

The company will start constructing Murmansk LNG once the second line at Arctic LNG 2 is built, Mikhelson told TASS.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

