News & Insights

Russia's Novatek plans new LNG plant with 20.4 mln T/year output - Kommersant

Credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV

May 30, 2023 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - Russian energy company Novatek NVTK.MM plans to build a new plant to produce 20.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in northern Murmansk region, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

It said that the plant with consist of three production lines with capacity of 6.8 million tonnes per year. First two lines are expected to start production in the end of 2027, while the last line is scheduled to start operations in 2029.

Novatek told the newspaper that the company has embarked on implementation of the Murmansk LNG project, without providing details.

Novatek has not responded to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.