Russia's Novatek launches $600-million hydrocracker at Ust-Luga complex

MOSCOW, June 14 (Reuters) - Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas, Novatek, NVTK.MM launched a hydrocracking unit at its Ust-Luga gas condensate processing complex, the TASS news agency reported, citing the company on Wednesday.

Novatek has said that the launch of the unit, whose cost has been put at 50 billion roubles ($592 million), would increase the depth of theprocessing of stable gas condensate into higher-grade value-added petroleum products.

In 2022, the Ust-Luga complex processed 6.943 million tonnes of stable gas condensate into 6.825 million tonnes of end products, including 4.208 million tonnes of light and heavy naphtha, 1.052 million tonnes of jet fuel and 1.487 million tonnes of ship fuel component (fuel oil) and gasoil, as well as 78,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas.

($1 = 84.5000 roubles)

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.