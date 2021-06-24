Russia's Novatek in talks with Japan's Mitsui on ammonia project, Kommersant says

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Novatek NVTK.MM has been in talks with Mitsui 8031.T about the Japanese firm joining a future ammonia producing project in the Arctic, Kommersant daily reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the talks.

Novatek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Novatek decided to reconfigure its Obsky LNG project to produce ammonia, hydrogen and methanol, Novatek Chief Financial Officer Mark Gyetvay said on Wednesday.

The newspaper said Novatek might sell a stake in the project to Mitsui, which might also become a key buyer of ammonia. Production was expected to start in 2026.

Mitsui is already Novatek's partner in Arctic LNG 2 project on production of liquefied natural gas.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.