Russia's Novatek halts growth projects other than Arctic LNG 2 - Kommersant

March 25 (Reuters) - Russia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Novatek NVTK.MM has halted work on all expansion projects other than the first stage of Arctic LNG 2, the Kommersant daily newspaper reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The company planned to launch the first stage of Arctic LNG 2 next year, followed by the second and third stages in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

However, the prospects for those two stages are unclear because of potential issues with financing and sourcing equipment purchases as well as the decision by TotalEnergies TTEF.PA to suspend investments in the project, Kommersant reported.

Novatek could not be immediately reached for comment.

