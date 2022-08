MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas Novatek NVTK.MM said on Thursday its board has recommended a dividend for the first half of 2022 of 45 roubles per ordinary share.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Susan Fenton)

