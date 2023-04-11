Russia's Novatek asks govt to cut additional taxes for Yamal project - Kommersant

April 11, 2023 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia's Novatek NVTK.MM has asked the government to grant its key Yamal LNG project a deferral of additional profit tax for 2022 while simultaneously cutting its rate, the Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday.

The project has faced an increase of profit tax for 2022 by 40 billion roubles ($489 million) due to the finance ministry's new approach regarding exchange rate differences.

It comes in addition to the increase in the profit tax rate for LNG projects to 34% from 2023, which, according to Novatek, jeopardises the financing of the Arctic LNG 2 and Obsky LNG projects.

($1 = 81.8000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.