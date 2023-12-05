Russia's Novak: OPEC+ set to strengthen oil output cuts in Q1 2024 - TASS

Adds Novak quotes in paragraphs 3-4, details and context

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ group of oil producing countries stands ready to strengthen oil production cuts in the first quarter of 2024 to eliminate "speculation and volatility", Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was reported as saying on Tuesday.

OPEC+ agreed last Thursday to voluntary supply cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), including an extension of existing Saudi and Russian voluntary cuts of 1.3 million bpd.

"The timely actions of OPEC+, thanks to which an additional 2.2 million barrels per day will not enter the market in the first quarter of next year, will allow the period of low demand to pass painlessly in the first quarter of 2024,” Novak was quoted as saying.

"I would also like to note that if current actions are not enough, OPEC+ countries are ready to take additional actions to eliminate speculation and volatility."

His comments followed scepticism in oil markets about whether the voluntary cuts would be implemented in full.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit OPEC members Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, and to host Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Moscow the next day, for talks that will include oil market cooperation.

He said Russia intends to fulfil its obligations regarding voluntary reduction of oil and fuel supplies by 500,000 barrels per day as early as January, the TASS report said.

Novak said last week that Russia would deepen its additional voluntary supply cut of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) by an additional 200,000 bpd to reach a total reduction of 500,000 bpd until the end of the first quarter of 2024,.

This cut would be made from the average export levels of the months of May and June, 2023, and will consist of 300,000 bpd of crude oil and 200,000 bpd of refined products.

