Russia's Novak: January oil output in line with December -Interfax

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

Adds detail

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Russian oil output this month has not fallen from December levels despite Western sanctions and price caps, the Interfax news agency quoted Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Thursday.

"January has not ended yet, but now (production) is at the level of December," Interfax cited Novak as saying.

Russia's oil production proved resilient in 2022, helped in part by buying by China and India.

Novak said in December that Russia may cut oil output by 5%-7%, or 500,000-700,000 barrels per day (bpd), in early 2023.

"We said that we have risks of a production decline, but so far we have not seen a decrease in production," Novak said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.