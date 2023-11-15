Russia's Novak to discuss fuel market with oil companies on Thursday - Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will hold a meeting with oil producers on Thursday to discuss the domestic fuel market, Interfax news agency reported, citing Novak's press service.

Three industry sources told Reuters last week that Russian fuel producers have been told by the government to prepare for the scrapping of all remaining restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Christina Fincher)

