News & Insights

Russia's Novak to discuss fuel market with oil companies on Thursday - Ifax

Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

November 15, 2023 — 04:37 am EST

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak will hold a meeting with oil producers on Thursday to discuss the domestic fuel market, Interfax news agency reported, citing Novak's press service.

Three industry sources told Reuters last week that Russian fuel producers have been told by the government to prepare for the scrapping of all remaining restrictions on the export of diesel and gasoline.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Christina Fincher)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.