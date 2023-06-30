News & Insights

Russia's Novak tells oil firms to prioritise domestic market for gasoline supply

June 30, 2023 — 11:10 am EDT

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed oil companies to prioritise supplying gasoline to the domestic market, even in situations where exports offer higher profit, the energy ministry said on Friday.

Novak also gave the order for export quotas for oil products to be developed, the ministry said.

