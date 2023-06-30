Russia's Novak tells oil firms to prioritise domestic market for gasoline supply

MOSCOW, June 30 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has instructed oil companies to prioritise supplying gasoline to the domestic market, even in situations where exports offer higher profit, the energy ministry said on Friday.

Novak also gave the order for export quotas for oil products to be developed, the ministry said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.