Russia's Novak says Russian oil and gas budget revenues up 28% in 2022

January 16, 2023 — 02:51 am EST

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during a government meeting shown on state television on Monday that the country's budget revenues from oil and gas were up 28% or 2.5 trillion roubles ($36.71 billion) in 2022.

Novak also said that Gazprom had increased gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline to 15.5 billion cubic metres in 2022, and that oil production was up 2% to 535 million tonnes, with oil exports up 7%.

($1 = 68.1000 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey)

