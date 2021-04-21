Russia's Novak says OPEC+ may confirm or tweak its plans

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that a OPEC+ meeting of oil producers next week may confirm or tweak current output plans.

He also said that the Russian government is set to discuss possible curbs on exports of fuel.

