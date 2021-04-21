Russia's Novak says OPEC+ may confirm or tweak its plans

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that a OPEC+ meeting of oil producers next week may confirm or tweak current output plans.

He also said that the Russian government is set to discuss possible curbs on exports of fuel.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

((vladimir.soldatkin@reuters.com; +7 495 775 12 42;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.