Russia's Novak says oil prices of $62-$66/bbl reflect present situation - report

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview published on Monday that the oil prices of $62-$66 per barrel reflect the current market.

He also told Moskovsky Komsomolets daily that oil demand has not been restored yet as the global economy has not fully recovered.

