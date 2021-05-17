Russia's Novak says oil prices of $62-$66/bbl reflect present situation - report

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview published on Monday that the oil prices of $62-$66 per barrel reflect the current market.

He also told Moskovsky Komsomolets daily that oil demand has not been restored yet as the global economy has not fully recovered.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)

