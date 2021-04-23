Russia's Novak says Nord Stream 2 will be completed in 2021 -reports

MOSCOW, April 23 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea will be completed this year, Russian news agencies reported, despite pressure from Washington.

"According to the information we have from the operator, this will happen this year," Novak responded to a question about whether the project could be completed this summer, RIA news agency reported.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

