Russia's Novak says Moscow's gas remains in demand, Turkey hub under discussion

Credit: REUTERS/LISA LEUTNER

December 23, 2022 — 02:48 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russian gas was cheap and remained in demand and that a decision on a potential gas hub in Turkey would be taken in 2023.

During an interview with Russian state television, Novak also said it was too early to discuss the results of an ongoing investigation into damage done to the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

