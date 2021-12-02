Russia's Nov output of oil, gas condensate rises to 10.89 mln bpd

Adds detail

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.89 million barrels per day (bpd) in November from 10.84 million in October, according to Reuters calculations based on an Interfax report on Thursday that cited energy ministry data.

Russia has been raising its oil production in conjunction with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, amid a global economic recovery.

Total Russian oil and gas condensate production was 44.56 million tonnes last month, Interfax said, down from 45.86 million in October, which is a day longer.

The figure was in line a report by Reuters quoting sources on Wednesday.

Russia plans to restore its oil output to pre-pandemic levels my May 2022.

OPEC+ is holding its ministerial meeting later on Thursday.

The group has to decide whether to release more oil into the market or restrain supply amid big gyrations in crude prices, a U.S. release from oil reserves and fears about the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Russia and Saudi Arabia, the biggest OPEC+ producers, said ahead of this week's meetings that there was no need for a knee-jerk reaction to amend policy. Iraq said OPEC+ was expected to extend its existing output policy in the short term.

According to Interfax, Russian oil exports outside ex-Soviet Union reached 195.11 million tonnes in January - November, down 3.5% from the year-earlier period.

Russia's natural gas production, which is dominated by the state gas pipeline monopoly Gazprom GAZP.MM, was at 66.1 billion cubic metres (bcm) last month, up from 65.81 bcm in October, the news agency reported.

Gazprom has said its natural gas output in January - November rose by 14.7% year on year to 467.6 bcm.

