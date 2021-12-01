Russia's Nov oil, condensate output rises to 10.89 mln bpd -sources

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia raised its oil and gas condensate production to 10.89 million barrels per day in November, two sources familiar with the data told Reuters on Wednesday.

Russia's output averaged 10.84 million barrels per day in October.

The energy ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

