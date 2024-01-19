News & Insights

Russia's NORSI to restore 70% of gasoline output capacity soon, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

January 19, 2024 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, is likely to restore more than 70% of its gasoline producing capacity in the next few days following the completion of maintenance at some units, three sources familiar with the work told Reuters.

Lukoil LKOH.MM, which owns the refinery near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 430 km (270 miles) east of Moscow, said last week that NORSI had halted a unit after an incident.

The sources said that the company has restarted a reformer unit, while one of the catalytic crackers is due to reach full capacity in the next few days.

Another catalytic cracker at the plant remains idle due to an outage.

Lukoil was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.