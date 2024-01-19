Russia's NORSI to restore 70% of gasoline output capacity soon, sources say

MOSCOW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - NORSI, Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery, is likely to restore more than 70% of its gasoline producing capacity in the next few days following the completion of maintenance at some units, three sources familiar with the work told Reuters.

Lukoil LKOH.MM, which owns the refinery near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 430 km (270 miles) east of Moscow, said last week that NORSI had halted a unit after an incident.

The sources said that the company has restarted a reformer unit, while one of the catalytic crackers is due to reach full capacity in the next few days.

Another catalytic cracker at the plant remains idle due to an outage.

Lukoil was not immediately available for comment.

