News & Insights

Russia's Nornickel: Q3 nickel output higher q/q, palladium output drops

October 23, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova for Reuters ->

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel GMKN.MM, the world's largest palladium producer and a major producer of high-grade nickel, said on Monday its third-quarter nickel production was 21% higher than in the previous quarter at 53,945 metric tonnes.

For January-September, nickel production was 9% lower year-on-year at 145,271 metric tonnes. In that period, palladium and platinum output rose by 1% and 7%, respectively, to 2.15 million troy ounces and 528,000 ounces.

Palladium production in the third quarter was down 13% quarter-on-quarter to 0.66 million troy ounces.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.