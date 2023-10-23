Russia's Nornickel: Q3 nickel output higher q/q, palladium output drops

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel GMKN.MM, the world's largest palladium producer and a major producer of high-grade nickel, said on Monday its third-quarter nickel production was 21% higher than in the previous quarter at 53,945 metric tonnes.

For January-September, nickel production was 9% lower year-on-year at 145,271 metric tonnes. In that period, palladium and platinum output rose by 1% and 7%, respectively, to 2.15 million troy ounces and 528,000 ounces.

Palladium production in the third quarter was down 13% quarter-on-quarter to 0.66 million troy ounces.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Gareth Jones)

