Russia's Nornickel uses freight flights for palladium exports amid coronavirus

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, May 14 (Reuters) - Russia's Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM, the world's largest palladium producer, said on Thursday it was using air cargo flights to ship supplies of palladium and platinum because most of the passenger flights it usually uses had been suspended.

Nornickel said in its market report, which it updates twice a year, that deliveries to clients had not been affected despite the disruptions to passenger flights.

The company also said Russian commercial banks were using charter planes for gold and silver exports after the Russian central bank decided to suspend gold purchases from domestic clients.

"This channel can also be used by Nornickel, if necessary," the company said, adding that there was a good flow of precious metals in general from Russia, the world's third largest gold producer after China and Australia.

Nornickel expects supply and demand to be in balance in the global palladium market this year with the oversupply in March-May to be followed by a deficit in July-December, it said in the report.

The global use of palladium is expected to fall by 16% in 2020 mainly due to decline in demand from the auto sector, which accounts for 80% of the global consumption of the metal. The use in dental applications is also facing severe demand destruction.

Nornickel is not having any issues with sales of its products so far despite the pandemic, it said.

"As of today, there have been only a few requests from the clients to postpone or to cancel insignificant volumes of deliveries that have been promptly redirected to other buyers," it added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.