Russia's Nornickel to spin off its copper and gold mine near China

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Friday that it would spin off its stake in the Bystrinsky copper and gold mine near Russia-China border and distribute it among its own shareholders.

Nornickel owns a 50%-stake in the mine, located some 90 km (56 miles) from the Chinese border in the Siberian region of Chita. Another 36.7% of the mine belongs to Nornickel's largest shareholder and chief executive Vladimir Potanin. Chinese Highland Fund owns remaining 13.3% stake.

The spin-off is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals and is expected to take up for two years, Nornickel added.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Louise Heavens)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.