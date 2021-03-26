Russia's Nornickel to spin off its copper and gold mine near China

Russian metals producer Nornickel said on Friday that it would spin off its stake in the Bystrinsky copper and gold mine near Russia-China border and distribute it among its own shareholders.

Nornickel owns a 50%-stake in the mine, located some 90 km (56 miles) from the Chinese border in the Siberian region of Chita. Another 36.7% of the mine belongs to Nornickel's largest shareholder and chief executive Vladimir Potanin. Chinese Highland Fund owns remaining 13.3% stake.

The spin-off is subject to regulatory and corporate approvals and is expected to take up for two years, Nornickel added.

