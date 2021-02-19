Russia's Nornickel to reduce dividends due to environmental fine, TASS reports

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM will reduce dividends due to payment of compensation for environmental damage caused by a major fuel spill in the Arctic last year, TASS news agency reported on Friday.

Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and a leading producer of nickel, has been fined $2 billion for the damage caused by the spill last year in the country's worst environmental disaster in the Arctic. The court's ruling is yet to come into force.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Edmund Blair)

