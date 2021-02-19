Russia's Nornickel to reduce dividends due to environmental fine, TASS reports

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM will reduce dividends due to payment of compensation for environmental damage caused by a major fuel spill in the Arctic last year, TASS news agency reported on Friday.

Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and a leading producer of nickel, has been fined $2 billion for the damage caused by the spill last year in the country's worst environmental disaster in the Arctic. The court's ruling is yet to come into force.

