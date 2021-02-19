Russia's Nornickel to reduce dividends due to environmental fine

Adds details, quotes, context

MOSCOW, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM will reduce dividends due to payment of compensation for environmental damage caused by a major fuel spill in the Arctic last year, it said on Friday.

Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and a leading producer of nickel, has been fined $2 billion for the damage caused by the spill last year in the country's worst environmental disaster in the Arctic. The court's ruling is yet to come into force.

"As to sources to cover the unprecedented fine, it is understood that from the point of view of financials it will be happening at the expense of lower profits and therefore lower dividends to our shareholders," Nornickel Chief Financial Officer Sergey Malyshev said on a company conference call with workers.

Nornickel, which has said that it was unlikely to appeal the court's ruling, previously set aside $2 billion in reserve to cover the damage claim.

This reserve, which pushed the miner's 2020 net profit down by 39% to $3.6 billion, will be used for payment of the damage, Malyshev told the call.

Nornickel's recommendation of final dividend for 2020 is expected in May.

