Russia's Nornickel to double coronavirus spending to almost $280 mln

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel GMKN.MM on Friday said it would double its spending this year on measures to protect against the coronavirus outbreak to 20 billion roubles ($278.5 million).

The company said the measures would include anti-virus security at production sites and employee support.

($1 = 71.8150 roubles)

