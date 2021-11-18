Russia's Nornickel solves dispute with Botswana, gets compensation

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russian mining giant Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Thursday it has settled its dispute with Botswana's government and BCL Group related to the sale of Nornickel's assets in Africa, including half of joint venture Nkomati to BCL.

Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer and a leading producer of refined nickel, received "an agreed cash compensation" as part of the settlement, and the parties waived claims against each other, the miner said in a statement.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.