Russia's Nornickel sets price for its upcoming $2 bln share buyback

Contributor
Polina Devitt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Russian metals producer Nornickel said on Tuesday its board of directors had approved a buyback of up to 3.4% of its shares for approximately $2 billion.

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Tuesday its board of directors had approved a buyback of up to 3.4% of its shares for approximately $2 billion.

The buyback price would be 27,780 roubles ($370.90) per share, Nornickel said in a statement.

($1 = 74.8999 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Polina.Devitt@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters