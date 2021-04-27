Russia's Nornickel sets price for its upcoming $2 bln share buyback

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Tuesday its board of directors had approved a buyback of up to 3.4% of its shares for approximately $2 billion.

The buyback price would be 27,780 roubles ($370.90) per share, Nornickel said in a statement.

($1 = 74.8999 roubles)

(Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alex Richardson)

