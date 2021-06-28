Commodities

Russia's Nornickel sees impact of new export duties at $0.5 bln - RIA

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin, majority shareholder in mining giant Nornickel GMKN.MM, said on Monday that the impact of new duties on the company is expected at around $0.5 billion, the RIA news agency reported.

Russia has introduced temporary new export taxes for steel products, nickel, aluminium and copper which will cost their producers $2.3 billion between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31.

