Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Nornickel said on Wednesday it sees the global surplus in the nickel market coming in at 109,000 tonnes in 2022, and 110,000 tonnes next year.

It forecast a deficit in palladium of 600,000 ounces this year, rising to 800,000 in 2023.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.