Corrects comparison to 'about the same as this year' from 'down $1.1 billion'

MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russian metals producer Nornickel GMKN.MM said on Monday it saw its 2024 capital expenditure at $3.6 billion, about the same as this year.

